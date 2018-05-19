Multiple explosions leave eight dead at Afghanistan cricket match

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Just hours until their wedding, the pair have been given their official titles.
The Order of Service includes full details of the processions, hymns, music and prayers.
Kensington Palace made the announcement following the news that Meghan's father Thomas won't attend the Royal Wedding for health reasons.
Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding tonight, including New Zealand times for each part of the ceremony, assembled in one place.
The officer who gave chase was a dog handler, and he noticed the car, which had five people travelling in it as well as one person in the boot.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ