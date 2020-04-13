TODAY |

Multiple crew onboard French aircraft carrier infected with Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle returned to its base in the southern port of Toulon on Sunday after some 50 members of its crew and some aboard an escort frigate contracted the coronavirus.

The Charles de Gaulle was forced to cut its patrol short due to coronavirus cases on board. Source: Associated Press

The entire crew of some 1,700 sailors were to be tested and confined for 14 days in various military quarters in the region, along with air crews aboard and the frigate crew.

The carrier cut short by about 10 days a nearly three-month mission in the central Mediterranean then in the Atlantic and North Sea, according to the Defence Ministry.

The source of the infection was not immediately known.

Crew members were to be carefully disembarked to guard against potential contagion.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.

