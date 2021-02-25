TODAY |

Mullets, among the world’s most recognisable and ridiculed haircuts, stage a comeback

It’s an old school trend that’s sweeping barbershops across the ditch, with the mullet once more having its time in the spotlight.

But resistance is mounting in Australia, with at least one Sydney school banning the style. Source: Nine

As an 80s staple, the hairdo was once the domain of rockers and rugby stars alike.

Now, whether you love it or love to hate it, the mullet is wiggling its way back into the fashion scene of today.

“A lot of people are getting it – all ages. It doesn’t matter if you’re young, old. Everyone is getting it. It’s just a normal kind of trend now,” one Sydney barber told Nine News.  

It’s graced the heads of stars like All Black Jack Goodhue, who until last August had famously flaunted his luscious locks. 

He was the last man standing in the team's mullet club, previously held up by the likes of Brodie Retallick and Liam Squire. 

While it might be all the craze, it’s not going down smoothly with school dress codes as several schools in New South Wales ban the do.

There are now multiple others on mullet watch, aiming, as they say, to protect the leaders of the future.

