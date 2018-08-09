Mudslide in Swiss town hits a bridge, sending huge chunks high into the air

Delphine Thurre
The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for its use of a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.
The State Department says today the sanctions will be imposed on Russia because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law.
Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in the British town of Salisbury in March.
Britain has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin vehemently denies.
Since the March attack, two other British nationals with no ties to Russia have been poised by the substance.
Following a 15-day congressional notification period, the sanctions will take effect on or around August 22, according to a statement from the State Department.
Australia is still the biggest donor to developing Pacific nations but China is catching up fast.
The Lowy Institute's Pacific aid maps shows eight years of foreign aid given to island nations, with Australia leading the pack with more than $A6.5 billion already spent.
But China has climbed up the rankings in the past couple of years to sit second overall, overtaking New Zealand.
The map has collected data on close to 13,000 projects in 14 countries, supplied by 62 donors from 2011 onwards.
Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Malielegaoi and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will officially launch the map in Samoa on Thursday.
Australia has given almost $3 billion to its closest neighbour Papua New Guinea and $A1.1 billion to the Solomon Islands.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently committed to building an undersea communications network connecting the two countries with Australia, rather than let China build it.
Australia has expressed security concerns about letting China build the cables, while the Turnbull government has faced criticism for letting another nation dominate Pacific aid funding.
New Zealand is the third largest donor, followed by the United States and Japan.