Mt Everest becomes taller with official new height

China and Nepal jointly announced a new official height for Mount Everest today, ending a discrepancy between the two nations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new height of the world's highest peak is 8,848.86 metres, which is slightly more than Nepal's previous measurement and about four metres higher than China's.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepalese counterpart, Pradeep Gyawali, simultaneously pressed buttons during a virtual conference and the new height flashed on the screen.

The height of Everest, which is on the border between China and Nepal, was agreed on after surveyors from Nepal scaled the peak in 2019 and a Chinese team did the same in 2020.

There had been debate over the actual height of the peak and concern that it might have shrunk after a major earthquake in 2015.

There was no doubt that Everest would remain the highest peak because the second highest, Mount K2, is only 8,611 metres tall.

Everest's height was first determined by a British team around 1856 as 8,842 metres tall.

But the most accepted height has been 8,848 metres, which was determined by the Survey of India in 1954.

China's official Xinhua New Agency quoted Xi as saying the two sides are committed to jointly protecting the environment around Everest and cooperating in scientific research.

For China, the announcement appeared to be as much about politics as geography.