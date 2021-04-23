'Mr Prime Minister, I'm not sure we're hearing you' - Morrison suffers mic difficulties at climate summit

Australia’s prime minister today said his government plans to spend billions on hydrogen and carbon sequestration projects and renewable energy production - after he finally got his mute button turned off.

The world leader experienced technical difficulties during his remarks, making part of it inaudible.

Speaking during the US-led climate summit, Scott Morrison said the country was on the "pathway to net zero" carbon emissions.

"Our ambition is to produce the cheapest hydrogen in the world," Morrison said. Two dollars, two dollars a kilogram Australian. Mr President,

"Mr. President, in the United States, you have Silicon Valley, here in Australia, we are creating our own hydrogen valley," he added.

The funding will be detailed in the government’s economic blueprint for the next fiscal year which will be made public on May 11. The spending requires Parliament’s approval.

A little over half the money would be spent on increasing the number of hydrogen-producing hubs in regional Australia from one to five. A hub is a region where hydrogen producers, users and exporters are located together.

Australia is already one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas and coal, both polluting fossil fuels. The government wants Australia to become a major global hydrogen supplier by 2030, aiming to reduce production costs to less than AU$2 (NZ$2.15) a kilogram.