Mourners line up to pay respects to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been moved to the top of the Supreme Court’s marble steps so the public can pay respect.

A brief, private ceremony honouring Ginsburg in the court’s Great Hall began the mourning period today.

Normally, members of the public would have been allowed to pass through the Great Hall.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the casket was moved outside so the public can pay their respects while following public health guidance.

Mourners were already waiting in line hours before.