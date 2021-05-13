Mounting Covid-19 infections push Fiji's capital into hard lockdown from tomorrow

Fiji’s central division, including the capital Suva, is to go into a hard lockdown from tomorrow night.

It comes after nine more Covid-19 cases were announced on Wednesday. Three of those work at a Suva supermarket, another person there tested positive the day before.

There’s also concern about another infected case, who is a market vendor in Nausori. So far, nine people who have tested positive in the community have no links to existing cases.

From 11pm Friday local time until 4 am Tuesday, nobody will be allowed out of their homes in the Suva-Nausori areas.

Residents are being given until that time to do their shopping, but Secretary of Health James Fond is urging the public to practise social distancing.

Source: Breakfast

“I know we saw some panic buying yesterday. When I see images of those crowds, I see lives at risk. I see potential ICUs being filled with dying patients," Fond said.

He fears these runs on supermarkets will have lead to widespread transmission but hopes he’s wrong. There will be a hotline for people to ring if they run out of food during the lockdown.