Motorists get slimed as lorry full of eels tips out on US highway

Associated Press

A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.

This photo provided by the Oregon State Police shows eels on Highway 101 after a truck hauling them overturned in Depoe Bay, Ore., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Police said Salvatore Tragale was driving north with 13 containers holding 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms) of hagfish, which are commonly known as slime eels. (Oregon State Police via AP)

Eels slime road

Oregon State Police  posted a photo on Twitter that showed damaged cars covered by the gooey eels. The agency also posed the question: "What to tell the #drycleaner?"

In this photo provided by the Oregon State Police, a state police officer works the site after a truck hauling eels overturned on Highway 101 in Depoe Bay, Ore., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Police said Salvatore Tragale was driving north with 13 containers holding 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms) of hagfish, which are commonly known as slime eels. (Oregon State Police via AP)

Policeman in Eel slime

Meanwhile, the Depoe Bay Fire Department posted a video of workers using a bulldozer to clear the eels from Highway 101.

Police said Salvatore Tragale was driving north with 13 containers holding 3,402 kilograms of hagfish, which are commonly known as slime eels.

This photo provided by the Oregon State Police shows a vehicle after a truck overturned and its container with eels hit the vehicle on Highway 101 in Depoe Bay, Ore., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Police said Salvatore Tragale was driving north with 13 containers holding 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms) of hagfish, which are commonly known as slime eels. When hagfish become stressed, they secrete a slime, which can be seen in the photos on the vehicles and on the highway, police said. (Oregon State Police via AP)

Eels slime on car

As Tragale approached road construction and tried to stop, one container flew off the truck bed and into the southbound lane, while the other containers spilled onto the highway, police said.

The flying container hit one vehicle which then caused it and four other vehicles to be pushed into each other. Police said the people in the vehicle hit by the container suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.

When hagfish become stressed, they secrete a slime, which can be seen in the photos on the vehicles and on the highway, police said.

The road reopened after the bulldozing and hosing it off was completed this morning.

