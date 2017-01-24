 

Motorcyclist's impatience backfires with collision after trying to sneak through on inside

A motorcyclist suffered two broken arms after a spectacular crash on a NSW highway on Friday.

Dash cam footage of the incident shows the rider coming through on the inside and colliding with another vehicle that was turning into a side road in Ulladulla.

The rider went cartwheeling through the air and landed with a thud on the wet road.

Ulladulla police says officers and an ambulance attended the incident, and the man was taken to hospital.

