Motorbikes left in charred pile after bomb kills seven in Afghanistan

A bomb planted in a rickshaw killed at least seven people and wounded eight others in Herat city, an Afghan official.

General Mohammad Ayub Ansari, police chief of western Herat province, said today's blast took place near the main Sunni mosque in Herat city.

Officials said that the toll could rise.

An eyewitness said he came out of the mosque when he heard the explosion and saw seven bodies "completely burnt".

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Earlier on today, Afghanistan's president invited the Taliban to peace talks, calling it their "last chance" to give up their 16-year insurgency and join the political process.

Ashraf Ghani spoke at the opening of the so-called Kabul Process, a gathering of 23 nations, the European Union, the United Nations and NATO, intended to discuss security and political issues in the country.

The Taliban has steadily expanded its reach since US and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014 and transitioned to a support and counterterrorism role.