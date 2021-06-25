Mothers feeding children sugar and water in Fiji's Covid crisis

Kiwis are still being asked to donate to Save the Children's Fiji Covid-19 appeal, with some mothers forced to feed their children sugar and water as many struggle to put food on the table during the country's Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking from Suva, Save the Children Fiji CEO Shairana Ali said they have been able to provide groceries for 2000 families thanks to $150,000 from Kiwis, but many more families need help.

"The need is growing significantly," she said.

"The situation has got significantly worse over the last month or two."

Ali said many Fijians were unable to provide for their families amid the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

She said she had been getting personal calls from mothers asking for help, as they have been forced to feed their children sugar and water.