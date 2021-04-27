Mother-of-three remembered as 'strong, fierce woman' in wake of Gold Coast slaying

The heartbroken family of Kelly Wilkinson have remembered the Gold Coast mother-of-three as a "strong, fierce woman with an enormous heart".

Hundreds gathered in Parkwood on yesterday afternoon to pay tribute to the 27-year-old, who was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband last Wednesday.

The crowd, many wearing green - Wilkinson's favourite colour - included her father Reg Wilkinson and sisters Natalie and Emma Wilkinson, and Danielle Carroll.

Local state MP Sam O'Connor read a statement on behalf of Wilkinson's family that described her as a "beloved daughter, sister and mother".

"She had always said that being a mother was the best job in the world, and loved nothing more than watching the kids play," he said.

"Kelly was a strong, fierce woman with an enormous heart.

"She would help others regardless of the events in her own life, she would stand tall beside the people close to her and give more than she had."

The statement said Wilkinson was the "protector" of the family, who was never afraid to push boundaries.

"Her family will always remember a young girl who could mess with the toughest boys, who would walk away with broken bones as if they were scratches," the family's statement read.

"Kelly was one of a kind, and there are no words that can describe how much she's missed, and the hole she's left within our lives."

O'Connor, who helped organise the event, said it was a tragedy to lose another woman to domestic violence.

"I will do everything I can to make sure this tragedy leads to change. This must stop," the Bonney MP said.

The crowd also heard from Shane, chaplain of the school attended by two of Wilkinson's children, who said he did not want Kelly to be defined by the tragedy.

"Kelly was more than this, she was a loving mother to her three precious children, a loving daughter and sister, a loyal friend, selfless and kind," he said.

The vigil concluded with a minute's silence and a performance of Ed Sheeran's Supermarket Flowers, the lyrics of which speak of someone spreading their wings and being taken back by God.

Wilkinson had told her family the line "you were an angel in the shape of my mum" brought back memories of her mother Karen, who died suddenly two months ago.