Mother, three children found dead in Melbourne home

A mother and three children have been found dead in a home in Melbourne's northwest.

Police cordon outside house in Tullamarine, Melbourne. Source: Nine News

Police were met at the home in Burgess Street, Tullamarine by a paramedics and a man believed to be the husband and father of those found inside the property.

Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill said the woman was 42-years old. The children were two girls, aged seven and five, and a three-year-old boy.

Police have spoken to the man and he gave an account of what had happened and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation, Mr Hill said.