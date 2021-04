Mother suspected in horrifying killings of three kids aged three and under

Authorities have identified the three young children who were killed in a gruesome slaying in Los Angeles over the weekend. Their mother is the suspect in their deaths and was being held in a central California jail today.

Liliana Carrillo. Source: Associated Press

The autopsies of 3-year-old Joanna Denton Carrillo, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and 6-month-old sister, Sierra, were pending today, coroner's records said.

The children’s grandmother returned home from work Sunday morning and found their bodies in their apartment in the San Fernando Valley neighbourhood of Reseda.

Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a homicide where three young children were found slain at the Royal Villa apartments complex in Reseda, California. Source: Associated Press

Police have not disclosed a motive or how the children were killed. The Los Angeles Times reported that the children’s father, Eric Denton, said he’d been in a custody battle with Carrillo after she began acting mentally unstable. He had sought custody on March 1 and petitioned the court for a mental health evaluation of Carrillo. Another hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday.

Denton said he tried to get local authorities to intervene, but “in L.A. they wouldn’t help. The LAPD would not get involved,” he told the newspaper.

He said Carrillo was supposed to turn over the kids to him on Monday.

The children's mother, Liliana Carrillo, was arrested in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, about 320 kilometres north of Los Angeles, on Sunday.

Authorities said police initially received reports that Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, police said.

She is being held on US$60,000 (NZ$85,000) bail in the Tulare County jail on second-degree robbery charges, records said. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.