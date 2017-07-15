 

Mother will sue airline after four-month-old baby left to swelter in 'oven with wings'

Emily France said she and her four-month-old son, Owen, sweltered aboard the 50-seat "oven with wings" for more than an hour on June 22 before it returned to the gate and passengers were allowed off briefly.

When they re-boarded the United Airlines flight to El Paso, Texas, the cabin felt even warmer, France said.

With the flight delayed again, she stripped off Owen's clothing and applied ice bags brought by flight attendants, but his condition deteriorated.

"I heard a cry from my son that I have never heard before, and his skin looked a color that I had never seen before, and I knew he was in trouble," she said. "Then he just stopped crying. And he went limp in my arms."

"I said, 'Get an ambulance and get me off the plane,'" she recalled.

She and the boy were taken away by ambulance. Doctors determined the baby suffered no lasting effects.

France said she hopes federal regulators take note, and she has hired a lawyer who specialises in airline safety law.

He is demanding an explanation.

United Airlines declined an interview request and issued a statement:

"This should never have happened. We are profoundly sorry and apologize to our customer and her child for the experience they endured. We are continuing to look into what happened to prevent this from occurring again.''

Every day, tens of thousands of US airline passengers settle into their seats, lower the window shades and reach up to twist the air vents without the benefit of something that might do even more to keep them cool: a rule setting temperature limits inside the cabin.

Airlines have their own guidelines - some allowing the mercury to hit 32 degrees- and federal regulations cover air flow and, more generally, passenger safety and comfort.

But nowhere do authorities say how hot is too hot when a plane is sitting on the ground - a fact illustrated this summer when a mother holding her infant had to plead to be let off a boiling regional jet stuck on the tarmac at Denver International Airport.

