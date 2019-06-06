Mother of lost toddler whose body was found in a Queensland dam pays tribute

The mother of a little boy found dead in a dam three days after he went missing on an isolated Queensland cattle station says she can't believe he is gone.

Police divers found Ruben Scott's body 100 metres from his home on Koolatah Station on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula on Friday afternoon.



In a tribute to her son, Natasha Scott says none of it feels real.



"Ever since you left me it feels like you're going to walk back through my door, yell out 'mum ma' and give me a big cuddle," she wrote on Facebook today.

Ruben had been last seen by his mother Natasha Scott at 5.44pm on Tuesday, sparking frantic race against time to find the little boy.

His family, police officers, SES crews and about 20 people from neighbouring properties searched for the boy on foot, horseback and motorbike.

Seven helicopters and heat-seeking drones crisscrossed the 170,000sq km station.

On Thursday, police told the toddler's family that too much time had passed for the two-year-old to have survived. Police divers were flown in to search the dam.

Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson vowed searchers would not give up looking for Ruben to give closure to his family.

Hours later, Ruben's body was found.

The property backs onto a lagoon and the Mitchell River, east of Kowanyama, on the western side of Cape York Peninsula.

Insp Henderson and Mr Scott both thanked the volunteers and emergency personnel who joined the search over 180,000 hectares.