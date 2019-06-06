TODAY |

Mother of lost toddler whose body was found in a Queensland dam pays tribute

AAP
More From
World
Australia

The mother of a little boy found dead in a dam three days after he went missing on an isolated Queensland cattle station says she can't believe he is gone.

Police divers found Ruben Scott's body 100 metres from his home on Koolatah Station on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula on Friday afternoon.

In a tribute to her son, Natasha Scott says none of it feels real.

"Ever since you left me it feels like you're going to walk back through my door, yell out 'mum ma' and give me a big cuddle," she wrote on Facebook today.

Ruben had been last seen by his mother Natasha Scott at 5.44pm on Tuesday, sparking frantic race against time to find the little boy.

His family, police officers, SES crews and about 20 people from neighbouring properties searched for the boy on foot, horseback and motorbike.

Seven helicopters and heat-seeking drones crisscrossed the 170,000sq km station.

On Thursday, police told the toddler's family that too much time had passed for the two-year-old to have survived. Police divers were flown in to search the dam.

Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson vowed searchers would not give up looking for Ruben to give closure to his family.

Hours later, Ruben's body was found.

The property backs onto a lagoon and the Mitchell River, east of Kowanyama, on the western side of Cape York Peninsula.

Insp Henderson and Mr Scott both thanked the volunteers and emergency personnel who joined the search over 180,000 hectares.

News of Ruben's death sparked an outpouring of condolences for the little boy's family on his mum's Facebook page.

Two-year-old Ruben wandered away from his home on tuesday afternoon.
Source: Nine
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:51
New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
2
Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
3
Air New Zealand gives green light for all staff to wear tā moko, other 'non-offensive tattoos' at work
4
Adam Zampa was seen regularly reaching into his pockets before bowling against India.
Australian spinner used 'hand warmers' against India, say team, amid ball tampering suspicions
5
A haka expert has criticised the actor for performing the traditional dance at a world heritage site.
Kiwi actor Manu Bennett criticised after performing haka naked in Romania
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this June 5, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif, speaks at the Capitol in Washington. Holding the first in a series of hearings on Mueller's report, Democrats this coming week are intensifying their focus on the Russia probe and picking up the pace on an investigative "path," in the words of Pelosi, that some hope leads to impeachment. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democrats to hold hearings on Mueller Report
Protesters march along a downtown street against the proposed amendments to an extradition law in Hong Kong Sunday, June 9, 2019. A sea of protesters is marching through central Hong Kong in a major demonstration against government-sponsored legislation that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face charges.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

New extradition law fills Hong Kong streets with protesters
01:54
The actress wanted to learn more about the refugees’ conditions and to raise awareness.

Angelina Jolie visits refugee camp on Colombia-Venezuela border to raise awareness of their needs
A police officer stands behind crime scene tape, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Dupont Circle in Washington.

Panic at DC pride parade sends people running