Mother of late British soldier lends helping hand to boy on epic fundraising mission

Source:  1 NEWS

The mother of a British soldier who died in Afghanistan has gifted the late paratrooper’s sleeping bag to a boy raising money by camping outside.

Max Woosey decided to sleep in his backyard to raise money for a Devon hospice. Source: BBC

Eleven-year-old Max Woosey has been camping in his backyard for more than 270 days in memory of two family friends.

Youngster in England has epic backyard camping adventure to raise money for charity

He got some help from Lisa Snow, who donated the sleeping bag of her late son, Private Joe Berry, who was an outdoors enthusiast like Max.

Snow said her son, who was killed at the age of 21 last February, just weeks before he was due to return home, would have been "thrilled to help Max".

Seeing Woosey’s story instantly reminded Snow of her son.

"There were so many similarities that I felt it would be nice to reach out and offer some help with winter,” she said.

"We have all of Joe's kit, I don't want it just sat in the loft.”

"I'd much prefer that it went to some use and I couldn't think of any better use than to help Max out with his fundraising."

Woosey has raised more than $199,000 (£105,000) for North Devon Hospice after starting a planned year-long camp at the start of England's Covid-19 lockdown in March.

