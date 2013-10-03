Mother jailed for child sex abuse after falling pregnant to 12-year-old loses bid for shorter sentence

Source:AAP
A Victorian mother jailed for child sex abuse after falling pregnant to her teenage daughter's friend has lost a bid to reduce her prison sentence.
Australian police officers.
Source: 1 NEWS
The woman, who was 24 years older than the 12-year-old boy with whom she began a sexual relationship, was jailed in 2015 for at least three years and six months after pleading guilty to persistent sexual abuse of a child under 16.
She appealed her jail sentence and the Court of Appeal today ruled the sentencing judge had made an error, but found the mother did not deserve a shorter sentence for her crime.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news