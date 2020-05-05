Mother goose brings joy to essential workers after nesting in UK railway station

A mother goose in England has soared to stardom after it nested on a planter at York's railway station, the busiest in the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The station has been unusually quiet due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The goose has taken advantage of this and made a planter right by the main entrance of her new home.

The staff at the station have named her Lucy.

Lucy has become quite a hit online and with essential workers who still use the station.

"They love her, they think she’s our little champion of the station, it’s a shame we can’t keep her," says York Station Manager John Healey.

Lucy has completely rearranged the flower bed to make it her own before her goslings arrive.

Wildlife officers do have a plan for when the goslings hatch, they want to make sure Lucy and her offsrping make it safely down to the nearby river.