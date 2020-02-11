Mother of girl killed in alleged drink-drive horror says she had 'eyes that took you the heart of her soul'

The grieving mother of a young girl killed by an alleged drink-driver while walking on a footpath in Sydney says her beautiful daughter had "eyes that took you to the heart of her soul".



Veronique Sakr Source: Nine

Veronique Sakr was getting ice cream with her cousins in the suburb of Oatlands when she was run down and killed 10 days ago.



She died at the scene alongside her cousins Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and 13-year-old Antony Abdallah.



Veronique's mother, Bridget Sakr, spoke at her daughter's funeral today.



The 11-year-old was strong-willed with a deep sense of justice, Ms Sakr said.



"She had eyes that took you to the heart of her soul.



Read more 'How do I live without her?' asks heartbroken brother of girl killed in alleged drink-drive tragedy

"Earthly possessions meant nothing to her. Her interests and passions were people. That's all that mattered to her."



Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison's wife, Jenny, were among hundreds of people who packed Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield to farewell Veronique.



Her family issued a statement ahead of the funeral saying the she "was an angel on earth and now is in heaven.



"Our beautiful girl Veronique will always be loved and eternally missed," the family said.



Your playlist will load after this ad

"She brought so much love and joy to our family and the world around her. She will always be in our hearts."



Veronique, who had just started year 6 at Santa Sabina College, was "a bright spark with an infectious smile and a cheeky grin who could hold her own in any company", the family said.



"Veronique had an incredible sense of compassion and empathy for others. She always opened her kind heart to everyone who was in need of a friend."



About 2000 people filled Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park yesterday to farewell her three cousins.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Monsignor Shora Maree in his homily praised parents Danny Abdallah and Leila Geagea for their display of faith in the face of the tragedy.



When Ms Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died, she said she forgave the alleged drink-driver Samuel William Davidson.



These "words of forgiveness ... stunned the world", Mons Shora told the packed church.



Read more Dad's heartbreak as children killed in Sydney drink-drive horror - 'This morning I woke up and I've lost three kids'

Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.

