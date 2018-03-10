Mother fights off potential carjacker trying to steal car with toddler inside

Source:Associated Press
A mother in the US city of Bremerton fought off a man as he tried to steal her vehicle with her two-year-old son still inside.
Wednesday's dramatic encounter was caught on tape by a surveillance camera and shows the man attempting to drive off with the mother hanging on, before he crashes into a fence across the road, and runs for it.
The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was later apprehended.
Police said the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs.
