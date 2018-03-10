Mother fights off potential carjacker trying to steal car with toddler inside

 

A mother in the US city of Bremerton fought off a man as he tried to steal her vehicle with her two-year-old son still inside. 

The 24-year-old US man was later apprehended by police, who say that he may have been under the influence of drugs.
Source: Associated Press / Bremerton Police Department

Wednesday's dramatic encounter was caught on tape by a surveillance camera and shows the man attempting to drive off with the mother hanging on, before he crashes into a fence across the road, and runs for it.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was later apprehended.  

Police said the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs. 

