Mother charged over death of toddler left in hot car in North Queensland

AAP

A Townsville mother has been charged over the death of her daughter after the toddler was allegedly left in a car for most of the day amid soaring temperatures.



Police were called to the Townsville University Hospital yesterday afternoon after the child's mother found the three-year-old dead in the car and rushed her to the hospital.

The mother, 37, and her boyfriend, 29, have been charged with manslaughter.

"Unfortunately, (this was) a very preventable and unfortunate tragedy," Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles told reporters.


Child found dead in hot car in North Queensland

"The charge manslaughter indicates that there's been negligence on the part of people responsible for this child's health and wellbeing."

The pair will face Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The temperature in Townsville reached 31C yesterday. 

