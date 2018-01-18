Mother captures tear-jerking video of sister teaching brother with Down syndrome how to talk through song

A mother has shared a special video to Facebook of her daughter singing and playing guitar to her younger brother with Down syndrome.

Amanda Bowman Gray shared the footage of her daughter Lydia singing You Are My Sunshine to her baby brother Bo.

Ms Bowman Gray said on the post, "My daughter Lydia was watching Bo while I was in the shower. Came out to this."

"If she didn’t have a guitar, I don’t know if she would know how to babysit him. This is her go to."

In the video Lydia sings a part of the song and pauses while Bo helps her fill in the blanks.

Their mother said, "It’s proof that music therapy works. Bo is 25 months old and has a 12 word vocabulary."

"Every word he has learned has been through music and singing."

Ms Bowman Gray posted the video to Facebook on Tuesday and it has since been viewed 33 million times and has almost a million likes and reactions.