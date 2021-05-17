TODAY |

Mother accused of killing her kids with meat cleaver in Phoenix apartment

Source:  Associated Press

Police say a woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before she allegedly killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment.

Yui Inoue allegedly carried out the heinous act after threatening to stab her husband during an argument over money. Source: Associated Press

Tempe police say 40-year-old Yui Inoue remains jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for their interviews.

Authorities say Inoue drove to a police station on Saturday morning and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Police say a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl were found dead in the apartment.


