Mother accused of killing her kids with meat cleaver in Phoenix apartment

Police say a woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before she allegedly killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment.

Tempe police say 40-year-old Yui Inoue remains jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for their interviews.

Authorities say Inoue drove to a police station on Saturday morning and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Police say a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl were found dead in the apartment.