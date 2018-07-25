Most watched: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg looms dangerously close to small Greenland village

This story first appeared on Wednesday July 25

There are fears an 11 million-tonne iceberg sitting dangerously close to a small village in Greenland could trigger a deadly tsunami.

Dozens of residents of the village Innarsuit were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns the iceberg might break apart, creating high waves that could wash away coastal buildings.

The iceberg is so huge that it can be seen from space and it's around the same height as London's Big Ben.

The European Space Agency released an image last week showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit in northwestern Greenland.

A huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland. Source: Associated Press