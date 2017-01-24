'It was the most watched inauguration' - Donald Trump's press secretary holds firm on audience number and it gets awkward
'I'm pretty sure Reagan didn't have Facebook or YouTube', says Sean Spicer.
Source: Associated Press
Sean Spicer has been laughed at for his claims about Trump's inauguration crowd. Kellyanne Conway gave this bizarre explanation for his answer.
Source: NBC - Meet the Press
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.
Source: 1 NEWS
