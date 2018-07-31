Most watched: The bizarre moment couple smuggle shark out of US aquarium ...in a pram

 

This story was first published on Tuesday July 31.

The grey horn shark has since been returned after CCTV footage caught them in the act. Source: San Antonio Aquarium

A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive, and investigators say a person confessed to the deed.

Investigators in the San Antonio suburb of Leon Valley say the person in custody was charged Monday night (local time).

Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says two others are expected to be charged. No names have been released.

Two men have confessed snatching the small shark from San Antonio Aquarium. They have since returned it. Source: Associated Press

Surveillance video had shown two men and a woman sneaking the 2-to-3-foot-long grey horn shark from the aquarium in a stroller Saturday afternoon and placed in a pickup truck for the getaway.

Salvaggio says the truck used in the heist was recovered Monday evening.

Two men convicted of fraud over $41m bank loan to build Auckland apartment block

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Two men have been convicted of fraudulently securing a $41 million bank loan to build an inner-city apartment block in Auckland.

A jury at the High Court in Auckland has found property developer Leonard John Ross, 51, and company director Michael James Wehipeihana, 46, guilty on three charges of obtaining by deception and two representative charges of using forged documents.

The jury found the pair made false statements and used the forged documents to secure the development loan from ANZ Bank to allow their company Emily Projects Limited to build the Waldorf Celestion Apartment Hotel.

Both men have been remanded on bail until sentencing in September.

Two other men involved in the scheme are currently serving sentences of 10 months' home detention.

Vaughn Stephen Foster, a self-employed consultant, and lawyer Timothy Upton Slack, who are both 56 years old, pleaded guilty to representative charges of obtaining by deception.

Serious Fraud Office director Julie Read said the office was committed to investigating and prosecuting offending like this "to maintain the integrity of the mortgage market for the benefit of honest borrowers".

Justice Source: 1 NEWS
Meriton fined $3m for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments

AAP
Property giant Meriton has been ordered to pay $A3 million ($NZ3.26 million) for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments, in breach of consumer law.

Meriton was found by Australia's Federal Court to have withheld from the travel website the emails of guests who had complained or had a negative experience between November 2014 and October 2015.

In other cases, the property manager added the letters "MSA" to email addresses, ensuring they were invalid and guests were not prompted by TripAdvisor to leave a review.

Justice Mark Moshinsky today ordered Meriton to pay $3 million for breaching consumer law, after finding it engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct late last year.

"This conduct created a more positive or favourable impression of the quality and amenity of Meriton's serviced apartments, and had the effect of reducing, in the minds of consumers, awareness of the prevalence of service disruptions at Meriton's properties," the court order read.

Meriton was also banned for three years from selecting, filtering or limiting guest email addresses supplied to TripAdvisor without the person's consent.

It will also have to set up a program to train employees about their responsibilities under consumer law.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission took Meriton to court over the issue and said potential customers deserved to see the full picture when deciding where to book.

"Meriton's management directed staff to engage in 'masking' to stop potentially negative reviews from appearing on TripAdvisor," Commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement.

"This gave the impression Meriton accommodation was of a higher standard than otherwise may have been the case."

Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the TripAdvisor App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a Renault car. TripAdvisor is an American travel website company providing reviews of travel-related content.
TripAdvisor app (file picture). Source: istock.com
