TODAY |

'Most tragic aircraft incident we've had' - Skydiving plane crash in Hawaii kills 9, no survivors

Associated Press
More From
World
Accidents

A small plane used for skydiving crashed and burst into flames near the perimetre of a small seaside airport on the island of Oahu, killing all nine people aboard, officials said today.

Preliminary information gathered by the Federal Aviation Administration indicated that the crash of the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air plane yesterday afternoon happened as the plane took off from Dillingham Airfield on the north shore of the island, FAA spokesman Greg Martin said in a statement.

Some witnesses reported that the plane crashed as it was inbound to the airport, said Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves, cautioning that those reports had not been confirmed.

He described the site of the crash as being "quite a ways away from the runway" and said that some family members of those aboard were at the airport when the plane went down at about 4.30pm NZ time.

"In my 40 years as a firefighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident that we've had," Neves said.

The plane was engulfed in flames when firefighters made it to the crash site about an hour drive from Honolulu, Neves said. Officials initially said six people were aboard, but raised the number later to nine. The victims were not identified.

Two FAA inspectors went to the crash site yesterday and investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board that will investigate the crash were expected to arrive Saturday evening, said safety board spokesman Eric Weiss.

The plane with two turboprop engines was manufactured in 1967, FAA records said.

Remnants of an aircraft carrying nine people lies on the ground near a fence that surrounds Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
The Kiwis fullback stopped Johnson from claiming a hat-trick against Tonga.
Shaun Johnson awards Kiwis try to teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: 'I lost paper-scissors-rock'
2
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday
3
British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London, Friday, June 21, 2019. Britain's next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Police called to home of UK's Boris Johnson after screaming, banging reported
4
Squire was sent to the bin for a hit on Whetu Douglas last night.
Crusaders coach slams Liam Squire after quarter-final yellow card
5
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump denies new sexual assault allegation against columnist in 1990s
In this photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a back bear lays on a closet shelf Friday, June 21, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn't too hard, wasn't too soft, but just right for a nap. Missoula County sheriff's officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave. (Missoula County Sheriff's via AP)

Black bear enters US home, settles in for nap in closet
British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London, Friday, June 21, 2019. Britain's next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Police called to home of UK's Boris Johnson after screaming, banging reported

Trump calls off Iranian strikes, deterred by likelihood of 150 civilian deaths