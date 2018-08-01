'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt

A Mexican official says 37 people suffered only slight injuries when an Aeromexico airliner crashed after takeoff in northern Mexico today.

Earlier, the governor of Durango state said no deaths were recorded.

The director of the Durango state civil defense office tells Foro TV that "the most seriously injured is the pilot." Israel Solano Mejia says that "the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power."

The civil defense office says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

Officials and witnesses differ on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeover or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agree the plane was trying to take off during a storm.

For our earlier live updates, see below.

11.05: The web site Planespotters.net said the Brazilian-made medium-range jet was about 10 years old and had seen service with two other airlines before joining the Aeromexico fleet.

10.57: Witnesses told the governor there was a "bang" before the aircraft fell to the ground without warning at around 4pm local time, the BBC reports. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has expressed his well wishes for the crew and passengers.

10.45: "It is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident," Durango's governor has reported via Twitter. But Gov Aispuro also says hospital staff in the region "have been put on alert to care for injured people".

A map showing the location of the Mexican state of Durango, where an airliner crash took place. Source: Google Maps/1 NEWS graphic

10.34: The flight was headed to Mexico City, just over 900 kilometres away, when it went down, according to The New York Times. It had just started the roughly two-hour journey.

10.21: Durango's governor Jose Rosas Aispuro says there have been no deaths reported as a result of the plane crash. However, other agencies have indicated it is too soon to determine how many casualties might have resulted.

10.19: Mexico’s transport minister says 97 passengers and four crew were on the flight. The Aeromexico flight went down five minutes after leaving Durango. Durango is 900 kms northwest of Mexico City.

10.16: Here's some more footage of the aftermath of the crash, via Azucuna Uresti.

10.10: Footage posted by Operaciones Especiales México appears to show firefighters combating a blaze at the aircraft.

10.03am: The BBC reports that some passengers were seen walking to a nearby road to seek help.

Durango state governor José Aispuro says there are no official casualty figures.

9.58am: This photo from airlive.net shows the wreckage of the plane, which is an Embraer E190, flight #AM2431 from Durango to Mexico City.

9:45am: An Aeromexico plane has crashed shortly after takeoff from Durango, in the country's north-west, it is being reported.

NBC says the Durango state governor has said there has been an accident at Guadalupe Victoria Durango International Airport, and emergency services are responding, but the number of injured is yet to be determined.

Aeromexico says on Twitter it is aware of "an accident" in Durango, Mexico, and "we are working to verify the information."