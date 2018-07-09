Most senior Brexit official quits UK government

British media outlets say the most senior official in charge of negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union has quit Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

The official portrait of David Davis. Source: Chris McAndrew/Wikimedia Commons

The Press Association news agency, the BBC and others say Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned Sunday, 48 hours after May announced that her divided government had at last agreed on a plan for ties with the EU after the UK leaves next year.

Davis's late-night resignation undermines May's fragile government. He has been a strong pro-Brexit voice in a Cabinet divided between supporters of a clean break with the bloc and those who want to keep close ties.