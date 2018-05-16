Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

 

Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

Bang Showbiz

This story was first published on Monday July 16.

The Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle is convinced she's unhappy in her new role in the royal family and is planning to jet across to the UK in a few weeks' time to meet her after she allegedly "froze him out."

Meghan Markle smiling.

Source: Associated Press

The retired lighting director was unable to walk the 36-year-old former actress down the aisle when she married Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, two months ago because he had to undergo emergency surgery on his heart.

Although there seemed to be no hard feelings at the time, Thomas feels like he's been "frozen out" out of the family as he hasn't been able to contact his daughter since May and is planning to jet across to the UK from his home in Mexico in a few weeks' time to see her.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: "If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land -- I want to see my daughter. I'm thinking about it. I don't care whether she is p***** off at me or not. I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of my­self. I'd find a hotel room and try to reach them."

Thomas came under fire just a few weeks before the royal wedding after he staged paparazzi photos that saw him getting measured for a suit for the big day - and he is convinced his mistake has now cost him his relationship with his daughter.

He said: "It's sad that it's got to this point. I'm sorry it's come to this. Yes, some of it is my fault. But I've already made it clear that I'm paying for this for the rest of my life."

His decision to make contact with Meghan comes just hours after he lashed out at the royal family for putting "too much pressure" on the former 'Suits' star and claimed that she was "terrified" of the responsibilities that come with her new role.

He explained: "My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now.

"This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile. That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure."

