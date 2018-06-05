Most read story: Jenny Craig Australia fined over misleading ad featuring Mel B

 

This story first appeared on Tuesday June 5.

Weight loss company Jenny Craig has been fined in Australia over an advertisement featuring former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B in a Jenny Craig advertisement.

Mel B in a Jenny Craig advertisement.

Source: Jenny Craig / YouTube

Jenny Craig paid a total of $A37,800 after The Australian Competition and Consumers Commission issued it with three infringement notices, Nine News reports.

The ads, that aired between December last year and February this year, claimed customers could lose "10kg for $10" but failed to disclose that customers had to purchase food for an extra cost.

"We were concerned that Jenny Craig's advertisements may have misled consumers into thinking they could participate in a Jenny Craig program and lose 10kg for $10, when in reality customers would have had to spend far more than that," said ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court.

It was also found that an online testimonial video starred a company employee - not a customer - which Jenny Craig failed to disclose.

The ad has which also stars AFL star Brendan Fevola has since been amended and it no longer features Mel B.

