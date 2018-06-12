 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Most read story: Father shares heartbreaking picture of brother comforting four-year-old sister, one day before she died of cancer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story was first published on Tuesday June 12

A father in the US has shared a heartbreaking photo on social media that shows his son comforting his little sister as she lay in a hospital bed dying of cancer.

Jackson and Addy.

Source: Facebook/Matt Sooter

Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died on June 3 after a brave battle against cancer. She was first diagnosed with Diffuse-Intrinsic-Pontene-Glioma (DIPG) in November 2016. The tumour was growing in her brain.

One day before she died, the father of little Addy Joy, Matt Sooter, shared a heartbreaking photo on the Hope for Addy Joy Facebook page that featured his son Jackson comforting his dying sister in hospital.

"A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his playmate, his best friend, his little sister," Mr Sooter said.

"This isn't how it's supposed to be. But this is the broken world we live in."

KTVU News reports that a celebration of life service was held for Addy Joy over the weekend in Arkansas

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
The French were completely dominant at scrum time, repeatedly wrecking New Zealand’s set plays.

Brave Baby Blacks outclassed by France in entertaining U20s Rugby World Cup semi-final

03:42
2
The 12-week advice is dished out by doctors and midwives, but Seven Sharp lifts the lid on the taboo.

Is it time to do away with the 12-week rule for announcing you're pregnant?

04:00
3
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

4
Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

01:16
5
The deputy PM was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, after his party stopped the scrapping of the law.

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

Police car generic.

Man charged with murder over death of five-month-old baby in Upper Hutt

The man, who police say is known to the baby, is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

03:08
Dr Joshu Mountjoy of NIWA says tsunamis of up to 5m have taken place at Lake Tekapo.

'This is a potential hazard' - Landslides have triggered tsunamis up to 5m in New Zealand lakes

Dr Joshu Mountjoy spoke about the findings of a NIWA study on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

02:00
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Deluge in store for much of lower North Island and as low pressure system moves down the country

There are also severe weather warnings in place for the Tongariro National Park and the Kaikoura Ranges.

05:24
University of Otago’s Professor Robert Patman says North Korea’s pledge to denuclearise is “open-ended” time wise.

'Many people feel Trump could have driven a harder bargain' – NZ academic describes Trump, Kim declaration as 'disappointing'

University of Otago's Professor Robert Patman says North Korea's pledge to denuclearise is "open-ended" time wise.


Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

The accident occured around 4.40am today on Takitimu Drive.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 