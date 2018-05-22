 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Most read story: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Note: This story was first published on Tuesday May 22 

Kensington Palace today released the official wedding portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it's a royal family tradition last taken part by Prince William and Kate Middleton after their 2011 marriage.

So how do the two young couples portraits compare?

GETTY IMAGES/AFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE

Source: Getty

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

Source: Getty

Harry and Meghan's snaps were taken by photographer Alex Lubomirski on May 19, 2018, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate had their official portraits taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in Buckingham Palace's throne room following their April 29, 2011, wedding.

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.
Source: Breakfast
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.
Source: BBC

Burnand also photographed Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' after their 2005 wedding.

The three photos each of Meghan and Harry vs William and Kate are fairly similar in tone and setting, with close family and bridesmaids and page boys in tow.

GETTY IMAGESAFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE

Source: Getty

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

Source: Associated Press

But the portrait of the couple on their own is the one glaring difference.

William and Kate's portrait is considerably more formal, being still contained within Buckingham Palace walls, with the pair looking directly at the camera.

Harry and Meghan's version is both more intimate and casual, with the pair captured sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle, in a black and white shot.

GETTY IMAGESAFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE

Source: 1 NEWS

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

2

Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

00:15
3
Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

4

'Serious conversation' needed with Netflix over new season of 13 Reasons Why - Chief Censor

06:53
5
Shane has been denied income cover by insurance company because he failed to tell them of a condition unrelated to a rare nerve disorder that's kept him off work.

Most read story: Man denied insurance cover over honest mistake - 'It's not fair, it's rubbish'


Most read story: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

There is one big difference in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.


Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.

03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.


04:56
Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.

Watch: 'I used my kids to get money' - Northland woman bravely shares story of drug addiction, and new life at rehab centre

Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 