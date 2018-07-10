Most read story: What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

After over two weeks subsisting on high sugar rations while trapped in an underground cave network, the rescued Thai schoolboys have requested what may appear a humble first meal in hospital.

The first group of four boys safely extracted through the 4km cave system on Monday all asked for "rice with basil", according to head of the command centre co-ordinating the operation, Narongsak Osottanakorn.

"Four boys are okay at the hospital and this morning they already asked for rice with basil," News Corp reported Mr Narongsak as saying.

But there's more to the dish than it sounds like, and local journalists at the press conference on Monday provided a little insight that it was actually one of the most popular street-dishes in Thailand called pad kra pao.

The meal is actually a type of spicy Thai basil leaves on rice, typically mixed with chicken or pork.

The dish's name translates as "stir-fried Thai holy basil".