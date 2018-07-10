 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Most read story: What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After over two weeks subsisting on high sugar rations while trapped in an underground cave network, the rescued Thai schoolboys have requested what may appear a humble first meal in hospital.

The dish's name translates as "stir-fried Thai holy basil".

Source: istock.com

The first group of four boys safely extracted through the 4km cave system on Monday all asked for "rice with basil", according to head of the command centre co-ordinating the operation, Narongsak Osottanakorn.

1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai.
Source: Breakfast

"Four boys are okay at the hospital and this morning they already asked for rice with basil," News Corp reported Mr Narongsak as saying.

But there's more to the dish than it sounds like, and local journalists at the press conference on Monday provided a little insight that it was actually one of the most popular street-dishes in Thailand called pad kra pao.

Four more boys were rescued overnight after the first four emerged yesterday.
Source: Breakfast

The meal is actually a type of spicy Thai basil leaves on rice, typically mixed with chicken or pork.

The dish's name translates as "stir-fried Thai holy basil".

Overnight, a further four boys were rescued from the Chiang Rai cave, leaving a further four boys and their 25-year-old coach to still be freed. 

The journey for even the most able of the trapped Thai boys is expected to take six hours.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Thai cave rescue latest: Eight boys now 'safe and conscious' in hospital after four more rescued overnight

00:18
Four more boys were rescued overnight after the first four emerged yesterday.

Watch: New video shows soldiers shielding stretcher around helicopter during Thai cave rescue

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

2
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

3
Urban aerial landscape view of traffic on Auckland city motorway. It is the most populous urban area in New Zealand.

Woman, 74, who died after falling down stairs on Auckland double-decker bus, trying to retrieve passenger's lost wallet


4
Australian couple Moe Barr, left, and Sasha Patrick of Brisbane.

The Auckland baker who refused to make a lesbian couple's wedding cake is being flamed online - but supported by some

05:15
5
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Police car generic.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

The death occurred in Māngere on the weekend.

His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.