Most read story: Baby dies in his sleep at Queensland daycare centre

This story was first published on Wednesday May 30

The parents of a baby who died after failing to wake from his nap at a Toowoomba daycare centre have raised almost $8000 for emergency workers who helped him live long enough for them to say goodbye.

Kathy Wockner has started a crowdfunding page to support the emergency workers who helped her son Lucas.

Source: Facebook

Lucas Wockner was found unresponsive in his cot by daycare workers last Thursday.

Paramedics resuscitated the nine-month-old, who was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane but died the following day.

The cause of his death is unknown.

Mum Kathy Wockner started a GoFundMe fundraiser to thank emergency services and hospital staff for their efforts in trying to save her "beautiful brave boy".

"We still do not understand why he didn't wake from his sleep on Thursday morning but we are so thankful for the team who resuscitated him so that we could have our time to say goodbye," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"He passed surrounded by all the family, for which we are very thankful."

More than 100 people have donated just under $8000 in just two days.

Mrs Wockner said the money would go to the Queensland Ambulance Service, Toowoomba Base Hospital, Life Flight, Lady Cilento ICU; Ronald McDonald House.

"We can never truly repay them for the time we spent with our dearly loved boy and the opportunity to share more love, showering him with kisses, embracing him with cuddles and sharing our appreciation for the all the time he shared with us," she wrote on Facebook.

