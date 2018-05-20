 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Most read: Newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception (+ video of the dress, the vows, the kiss and Markle giggling at the altar)

share

Source:

Associated Press

Note: This story was first published on Sunday May 20

Newlywed Harry and Meghan, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, departed from Windsor Castle on Saturday evening, headed for their evening wedding reception.

The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles.
Source: Associated Press

The reception at nearby Frogmore House is being hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles, and got into a waiting open top classic sports car, before driving away.

Other great videos from the wedding: 

The most anticipated moment of the wedding was shared on the steps of St George’s chapel.
Source: BBC
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.
Source: Associated Press
This was the moment all speculation about Markle’s dress ended – with a surprise choice of designer.
Source: Associated Press
Surrounded by page boys and girls, Markle can’t stop smiling until she gets to a waiting Harry.
Source: BBC
Watch the moment Harry and Meghan exchanged vows and became husband and wife.
Source: AP
More celebrities are making their way into St George’s chapel.
Source: BBC

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:10
1
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report

00:14
2
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

00:15
3
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

00:29
4
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

5

Toni Street back on air after five weeks battling liver failure - 'I am finally healing'

00:44
The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles.

Most read: Newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception (+ video of the dress, the vows, the kiss and Markle giggling at the altar)

The reception at nearby Frogmore House was hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

00:36
Jacinda Ardern says nothing is confirmed, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are welcome to visit "at their leisure".

'Royals absolutely have a standing invitation' - Jacinda Ardern all smiles on Harry and Meghan's rumoured NZ visit

A report out of the UK suggests the newly married couple will visit Australia, Fiji and Tonga as well as New Zealand.

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Middlemore Hospital project process a 'complete disgrace' - manager

Newly released documents also show millions of dollars of spending were hidden to keep the lecture theatre and associated meeting rooms under a spending cap.

01:52
The National leader said his years as a crown prosecutor revealed "you do have to send your most serious offenders to jail".

Waikeria Prison expansion is ‘unfortunately’ needed and Government is ignoring the reality of high inmate numbers – Simon Bridges

The Waikato prison is yet to be approved by the government, amid their ambition to reduce the NZ prisoner population.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 