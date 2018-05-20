Most read: Newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception (+ video of the dress, the vows, the kiss and Markle giggling at the altar)

Note: This story was first published on Sunday May 20

Newlywed Harry and Meghan, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, departed from Windsor Castle on Saturday evening, headed for their evening wedding reception.

The reception at nearby Frogmore House is being hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles, and got into a waiting open top classic sports car, before driving away.