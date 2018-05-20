Most read: Newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception (+ video of the dress, the vows, the kiss and Markle giggling at the altar)

Note: This story was first published on Sunday May 20
Newlywed Harry and Meghan, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, departed from Windsor Castle on Saturday evening, headed for their evening wedding reception.
The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles.
The reception at nearby Frogmore House is being hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.
Other great videos from the wedding:
The most anticipated moment of the wedding was shared on the steps of St George’s chapel.
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.
This was the moment all speculation about Markle’s dress ended – with a surprise choice of designer.
Surrounded by page boys and girls, Markle can’t stop smiling until she gets to a waiting Harry.
Watch the moment Harry and Meghan exchanged vows and became husband and wife.
More celebrities are making their way into St George’s chapel.
