Most read: Mum jailed after falling pregnant to 12-year-old loses bid for shorter sentence

A Victorian mother jailed for child sex abuse after falling pregnant to her teenage daughter's friend has lost a bid to reduce her prison sentence.

The woman, who was 24 years older than the 12-year-old boy with whom she began a sexual relationship, was jailed in 2015 for at least three years and six months after pleading guilty to persistent sexual abuse of a child under 16.