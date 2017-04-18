 

Most read: Midlife diet impacts dementia risk - expert

This story was first published on Thursday June 7

A balanced diet and active social life may be the best way to prevent or delay the onset of dementia, says a UK expert visiting Australia.

Caring, care worker, elderly, support

File picture

Source: istock.com

More than 425,000 Australians have dementia and that figure is expected to rise to one million by 2056.

Craig Ritchie, Professor of the Psychiatry of Ageing at the University of Edinburgh said drug treatments will be part of the solution to the growing health issue, but will not be the only solution.

"The evidence we're seeing now suggests that decisions you make in mid-life can impact your chances of getting dementia, as well as your brain health after diagnosis," Prof Ritchie told the International Dementia Conference in Sydney today.

What is good for the heart is also good for the head, he said.

This is because good cardiovascular and respiratory health will help maintain a good supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain.

The evidence shows keeping the mind active is also critical to good brain health in old age, said Prof Ritchie.

"I often say to people in their 50s and 60s, if you don't play a musical instrument, now is the time to pick up the guitar or start playing the piano," he said.

"There's no doubt your brain lights up more learning new things rather than just repeating old skills."

