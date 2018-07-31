Most read: Man admits murdering mother and daughter, 2, whose bodies were found 1200km apart in two Aussie states

This story was first published on Tuesday July 31.

A composite image of Karlie Pearce-Stevenson (L) and her mother Jade Pearce-Stevenson. Source: South Australia Police.

A man has pled guilty to the 2008 murders of a young mother and daughter whose bodies were found 1200 kilometres apart in NSW and South Australia.

Daniel James Holdom, 43, pled guilty to murdering 20-year-old Karlie Pearce- Stevenson in mid-December 2008, in the NSW Belanglo State Forest and Khandalyce Pearce, aged two, several days later in the Wagga Wagga area of NSW.

His NSW Supreme Court trial was listed to start next Monday, but he entered his guilty pleas today and the matter was put over for a sentence hearing on September 28.

Ms Pearce-Stevenson's remains were found in the forest in 2010 but were not identified for five years until after the discovery of Khandalyce's remains some 1200 kilometres away in 2015.

They were located with a suitcase on the side of the Karoonda Highway, west of Wynarka, in SA.

Before Holdom was committed for trial last year, Sydney's Central Local Court was told he allegedly photographed the mother's body in the forest "as a trophy of sorts".

He also allegedly confessed to stomping on the mother's throat, crushing her windpipe and leaving her body next to a log, as well as suffocating the toddler before throwing her body on the side of the SA highway.

The Local Court hearing was told Holdom and Ms Pearce-Stevenson were seen to argue while staying with people at Charnwood in the ACT on December 14, 2008, before they drove off in her car.

The housemates said Holdom returned alone after being gone for about 14 to 17 hours.

Holdom allegedly then cleaned her car, sold it and obtained another vehicle which he drove to Wagga Wagga, purchasing duct tape and a dishcloth, before checking into a motel with a child.

But he was alone when seen the next day before he drove on to South Australia.

Holdom was accused of using Ms Pearce-Stevenson's credit card for years after her death, during which time numerous benefit payments continued and $71,770 was debited from her account.