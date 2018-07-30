Most read: Great whites and orcas battle for territory off South African coastline

 

Great whites and orcas battle for territory off South African coastline

1 NEWS
This story was first published on Monday July 30.

The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9. Source: Nine

In the waters off South Africa, a struggle for power is raging between two apex predators - orcas and great white sharks.

Great white sharks began washing ashore soon after two male orcas moved into the fishing town of Gaansbaai, a popular tourist destination in Overberg District Municipality, in the Western Cape, Nine News reports.

"We think possibly what they're doing is taking a pectoral fin of the white shark in each mouth and swimming," marine biologist Dr Alison Towner said.

"And then they’re opening up the shark and extracting its liver that way and what’s incredible is the surgical precision that they do this with."

Dr Towner and her colleagues are currently investigating the "complex dynamic factors" which are leading the pair of orcas to encroach on a coastline typically inhabited by great whites.

Gaansbai is typically a hotspot for tourists wishing to cage dive with the predators but they have since fled, leaving only blue sharks in the area.

A young Australian mother is preparing to take legal action against a hospital after one of her twin babies died after a planned Caesarean section was cancelled.

Paige Scott's son Hudson died but twin sister Tahlee survived after an emergency Caesarian was undertaken as Sydney's Westmead Hospital, but she says more could have been done. 

9News reports Ms Scott has type-1 diabetes, which is a risk factor for pregnancy, so it was expected they would be delivered before full-term.

An ultrasound was undertaken at 33 weeks which showed both babies were healthy, but there was some concern over how well the boy's placenta was functioning.

She was advised to take follow-up tests and subsequently admitted to hospital for closer monitoring.

In the second week of her admission she was told she needed a Caesarean the next day because readings for the boy were abnormal - she also learned that scans in the first week had shown the abnormality.

The next day she waited for the operation for several hours, but were told the operation would be delayed.

She began to be concerned when she could no longer feel her son moving inside here, but medical staff reassured her he was just asleep and told her to drink cold water, take a hot shower and walk around to wake him.

"They kept telling me that he was just sleeping - and I kept saying no, he's not moving... I can't feel him," she told 9News.

She felt unwell the next day and after scans were performed, it was found that her son had died.

An emergency Caesarean was performed but only her daughter was alive.

She is now investigating legal avenues, and her lawyer Clare Eves says if the Caesarean had proceeded as planned, "there's absolutely no reason to doubt that both babies would have been born perfectly healthy".

Western Sydney Local Health District spokesperson Robynne Cooke said in a written statement to 9News: "We extend our condolences to the family and recognise that the death of any family member is a great sorrow".

"Investigations are always undertaken in these circumstances. The family was made aware of the medical findings to ensure transparency and open disclosure."

The woman believes the cancelled c section caused the death of her baby boy. His twin sister survived. Source: Nine
An endangered orca that spends time in Pacific Northwest waters is still carrying the corpse of her calf one week after it died.

Experts with the Whale Museum on San Juan Island have been monitoring the 20-year-old whale, known as J35, since her calf died shortly after birth last Wednesday.

For days now, the whale has been balancing the dead calf on her forehead or pushing it to the surface of the water.

Jenny Atkinson, the museum's executive director, says the orca was still carrying her dead calf today.

Atkinson says the orca and her pod are going through "a deep grieving process."

The calf was the first in three years to be born to the dwindling population of endangered southern resident killer whales.

There are only 75.

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. The new orca died soon after being born. Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research says the dead calf was seen Tuesday being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive. Balcomb says the mother was observed propping the newborn on her forehead and trying to keep it near the surface of the water. (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. Source: Associated Press
