 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Most powerful US security figures combine to fire warning shot at Russia

Rebecca Wright
US Correspondent
1 NEWS
Topics
World
Rebecca Wright

They are acting against alleged meddling by the Kremlin in American politics. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Rebecca Wright
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
IRD New Zealand currency composite image.

Cash boost coming to 750,000 Kiwis through IRD automatically generated tax refunds
2

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation
3

'It was a big decision for me and my family' - Augustine Pulu leaving Blues, NZ Rugby for Japanese club
4

Aussie tradie's touching gesture for widowed pensioner at McDonald's goes viral

5

Auckland venue cancels controversial far-right Canadian pair's speaking event
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Teenager who threw 8-year-old boy from top of US waterslide charged with criminal assault

Elderly man who wanted to see snow rescued from Aussie mountain
00:26
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado said a half-eaten banana was left at the scene.

US motorists urged to lock doors after bear trashes car to eat, take a nap

00:39
Dave Love said the elderly man had reminded him of his own father, who had passed away.

Aussie tradie's touching gesture for widowed pensioner at McDonald's goes viral

Shop assistant rips up winning $112m lottery ticket but couple get their prize

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe

Their ticket was mistakenly ripped up, but a retired couple in Scotland are the equivalent of $NZ112 million richer after winning the Euromillions lottery.

Fred and Lesley Higgins, from Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire, had all the numbers in the Euromillions draw on July 10, the BBC reports.

But when Mr Higgins checked his numbers, the shop assistant at first told him the ticket was not a winner, ripped it up and threw it away.

When the machine then told them to contact the UK National Lottery operators Camelot, the ticket was quickly retrieved from the bin.

Checking the numbers at home, Mr Higgins discovered they had indeed scooped $58 million pounds.

Mr Higgins, 67, and his wife Lesley, 57, were regular players of the Tuesday and Friday draw.

The torn ticket reportedly made processing the win slightly more complicated. 

A security team visited the couple and the store to check the course of events and look at the CCTV footage.

All the while the Higgins kept the ticket in an envelope marked 'Money Worries Over!' for over a week while the investigation took place and told only their daughter of their win.

The money is now firmly in their account and they've already made their first purchase, a new Audi, and are eyeing a new life abroad.

Fred and Lesley Higgins.
Fred and Lesley Higgins. Source: Screenshot from BBC video.
Topics
World
UK and Europe
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Henry Anchondo in Auckland High Court

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

Controversial far-right Canadian pair hit back after Auckland event cancelled at last minute

President Trump slams media for its 'fake, disgusting' reporting on his meeting with the Queen

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America

US President Donald Trump today continued to air his grievances against news media, calling it "the fake, fake disgusting news" for its reporting on his meeting with Queen Elizabeth in England.

Trump told a rally crowd in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania that the media refuses to give him credit for a long list of accomplishments, including his summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Trump's been savaged for a couple of right royal gaffes including keeping the Queen waiting for 10 minutes for his arrival. Source: 1 NEWS

He described how he told his wife about how he "just stopped missiles from being launched every two seconds" and thought the media was "finally going to treat me so good", but didn't.

He also mocked the press for saying he wasn't tough enough on Putin.

Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania today. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America