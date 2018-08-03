Most powerful US security figures combine to fire warning shot at Russia

Rebecca Wright
US Correspondent
Their ticket was mistakenly ripped up, but a retired couple in Scotland are the equivalent of $NZ112 million richer after winning the Euromillions lottery.
Fred and Lesley Higgins, from Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire, had all the numbers in the Euromillions draw on July 10, the BBC reports.
But when Mr Higgins checked his numbers, the shop assistant at first told him the ticket was not a winner, ripped it up and threw it away.
When the machine then told them to contact the UK National Lottery operators Camelot, the ticket was quickly retrieved from the bin.
Checking the numbers at home, Mr Higgins discovered they had indeed scooped $58 million pounds.
Mr Higgins, 67, and his wife Lesley, 57, were regular players of the Tuesday and Friday draw.
The torn ticket reportedly made processing the win slightly more complicated.
A security team visited the couple and the store to check the course of events and look at the CCTV footage.
All the while the Higgins kept the ticket in an envelope marked 'Money Worries Over!' for over a week while the investigation took place and told only their daughter of their win.
The money is now firmly in their account and they've already made their first purchase, a new Audi, and are eyeing a new life abroad.
US President Donald Trump today continued to air his grievances against news media, calling it "the fake, fake disgusting news" for its reporting on his meeting with Queen Elizabeth in England.
Trump told a rally crowd in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania that the media refuses to give him credit for a long list of accomplishments, including his summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
He described how he told his wife about how he "just stopped missiles from being launched every two seconds" and thought the media was "finally going to treat me so good", but didn't.
He also mocked the press for saying he wasn't tough enough on Putin.