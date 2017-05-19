 

'Most hounded leader ever' - Donald Trump claims witch hunt over Russia investigation

Associated Press

Brimming with resentment, US President Donald Trump fervently denied today that his campaign had collaborated with Russia or that he'd tried to kill an FBI probe of the issue.

The US president has once again denied collusion with Moscow, and says the FBI's investigation is hurting America.
Source: US ABC

Instead contending that "even my enemies" recognise his innocence and declaring himself the most unfairly hounded president in history.

Asked point-blank if he'd done anything that might merit prosecution or even impeachment, he said no and then added concerning the allegations and questions that have mounted as he nears the four-month mark of his presidency, "I think it's totally ridiculous. Everybody thinks so."

"The entire thing has been a witch hunt," he declared, echoing one of the tweets he'd sent out just after dawn, "this is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!"

Trump clearly knew what he wanted to say as he took a few questions at a news briefing with visiting Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

Did he urge Comey at a February meeting to drop his probe of the Russia connections of Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn?

"No. No. Next question."

Did he in fact collude with Russia in his campaign to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton?

"Everybody, even my enemies, have said there is no collusion," he maintained.

However another answer on that subject seemed both more specific and perhaps ambiguous.

"There is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign -- but I can only speak for myself -- and the Russians. Zero."

Trump is leaving tomorrow for his first foreign trip, to the Mideast and beyond, and aides had hoped the disarray at home would have been calmed if not resolved, allowing the White House to refocus and move ahead.

