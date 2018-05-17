 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Most energetic explosions yet' see giant rocks spewing from Hawaii volcano summit

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ash emissions from the summit at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano decreased, prompting the cancellation of an ash fall advisory.

It’s expected another 2000 residents could be evacuated.
Source: US ABC

There are occasional bursts of ash coming from the crater causing ash to fall downwind to several communities, though there are only trace amounts, said the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Ash plumes yesterday had spouted as high as 3,657 metres into the air, scientists said.

These plumes are separate from the lava eruptions happening about 40 kilometres away from summit, where about 20 lava fissures have destroyed more than two dozen homes and forced the evacuation of about 2,000 residents.

Dense, large rocks roughly 60cm in diameter were found in a parking lot a few hundred yards away from Kilauea's summit crater, which reflect the "most energetic explosions yet observed and could reflect the onset of steam-driven explosive activity," the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement, and continues to monitor activity.

Earthquakes continue to shake the Big Island, with the most severe at around 8:30 a.m (local time) producing a 4.4 magnitude quake. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami alert at this time.

Scientists say earthquakes may shake loose rocks underground and open up new tunnels for lava to flow.

Richard Schott appeared calm as he evacuated the area on his motorbike.
Source: Associated Press

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the state is forming a joint task force that could handle mass evacuations of the Big Island's Puna district if lava from Kilauea volcano covers major roads and isolates the area. The troops may be needed for emergency evacuations, search and rescue, clearing debris and other duties.

On Tuesday, the volcano discharged ash because of rocks falling into the summit, U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Mike Poland said.

"There is very little wind at the summit," he said. "The plume, it's not near as ashy as it was yesterday, and it's rising more or less vertically over the summit region."

Because of the ash, USGS scientists operated from a backup command center at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

The volcano that sputtered lava for a week has forced around 2000 residents to evacuate.
Source: Associated Press

Poland did not have an immediate height on the plume since scientists were not staffing the observatory at the summit. They will have to rely on remote observations, he said.

"Things seem to be progressing largely as they have been, except for a shift in wind and less ash," Poland said.

Scientists remained on alert for more violent activity. Geologists have warned that the summit could have a separate explosive steam eruption that would hurl huge rocks and ash miles into the sky. But it's not certain when or if that might happen.

At least 35 structures have been destroyed.
Source: BBC

For those on the ground near the lava vents, health warnings were issued because of dangerous volcanic gases.

An air-quality alert was in effect for an area near the Lanipuna Gardens subdivision. That area was evacuated shortly after the eruption began May 3. Most fissures are in that subdivision or the adjoining Leilani Estates neighbourhood.

Several fissures remained active today, producing lava spatter. Lava from one fissure that had been clearing a path toward the ocean, about 3 kilometres away, had not advanced in the last 24 hours.

Related

North America

Pacific Islands

01:41
Volcanologists now say the bursts are the biggest blasts at Kileaua in about a century.

Insurance headaches add to the nightmare for Hawaii volcano victims
02:00
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

Online shoppers warned over 'buy now, pay later' options

Three thousand NZ retailers offer the service, where for as little as $5, goods are delivered to your door immediately, but paid off over months.


Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Most read: 'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 