Most Americans say President Trump is racist according to new poll

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that more than half of Americans, including large majorities of blacks and Hispanics, think President Donald Trump is a racist.

Source: 1 NEWS

The poll finds more than half think his policies have made things worse for Hispanics and Muslims, and nearly half say they have made things worse for African-Americans.

Fifty-seven percent of all adults, including more than 8 in 10 blacks, three-quarters of Hispanics and nearly half of whites, say they think Trump is racist. Eighty-five per cent of Democrats consider Trump racist, but just 21 per cent of Republicans agree.