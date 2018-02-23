 

Most Americans say President Trump is racist according to new poll

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that more than half of Americans, including large majorities of blacks and Hispanics, think President Donald Trump is a racist.

The poll finds more than half think his policies have made things worse for Hispanics and Muslims, and nearly half say they have made things worse for African-Americans.

Fifty-seven percent of all adults, including more than 8 in 10 blacks, three-quarters of Hispanics and nearly half of whites, say they think Trump is racist. Eighty-five per cent of Democrats consider Trump racist, but just 21 per cent of Republicans agree.

The poll shows that half of all Americans, including two-thirds of African-Americans, think race relations in the United States have worsened over the past year.

