'Most amazing man' — Kiwi emergency department nurse dies of Covid-19 at UK hospital

A nurse originally from New Zealand has died of Covid-19 at a hospital in England.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex. Source: 1 NEWS

Lance McCarthy, chief executive of The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex, confirmed that Barclay Mason died with the virus.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the death of Barclay Mason, 56, a member of our emergency department team who will be remembered for his commitment to patient care, his kindness and as a valued friend and colleague to many at the Princess Alexandra Hospital,” McCarthy said.

“Barclay has been a senior charge nurse at the hospital for over 20 years and his loss will be felt by the many colleagues from across PAHT and the East of England ambulance service who worked with him.”

The 56-year-old’s family and close friends also released a statement.

“The sadness we feel is more than words can express. The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died. Originally from New Zealand, Barclay had worked as a nurse for the NHS for many years,” they said.

“He leaves behind committed colleagues and friends who are shocked but who continue to go to work every day with compassion and care for their patients, just as Barclay did.”

Mason’s death comes as Britain recorded 232 deaths from the virus, with 20,263 new cases, the UK government announced.

The Mason family also shared the following Māori blessing as a part of their statement:

Scattered by the wind

Cleansed by the rain

Uplifted by the sun

All doubts are

Lifted away

All restraints are cast off

Fly free, o spirit

Fly to the realms of the heavens

Uplifted by the sun

All doubts are

Lifted away