Mosque where ISIS began in 2014 has been destroyed

Iraq's Ministry of Defense says the ISIS destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the iconic leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures early this morning.

FILE - In this Monday, June 8, 2009 file photo, residents walk past the crooked minaret in a busy market area in Mosul, Iraq. Iraq’s ministry of defense says Islamic State militants destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the adjacent iconic leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures late Wednesday night on June 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

Al nuri mosque

Source: 1 NEWS

The mosque is also known as Mosul's Great Mosque. The minaret that leaned like Italy's Tower of Pisa stood for more than 840 years.

It is where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a so-called Islamic caliphate in 2014 shortly after the city was overrun by the militants and was seen as a key symbolic prize in the fight for Iraq's second largest city.

Iraqi forces launched a push into Mosul's Old City earlier this week where the last ISIS fighters are holed up with an estimated 100,000 civilians according to the United Nations.

ISIS demolished dozens of historic and archaeological sites in and around Mosul, saying they promoted idolatry.The mosque sat on the southern edge of the Old City, the last ISIS stronghold inside Mosul.

The fight to retake Mosul was launched more than eight months ago and has displaced more than 850,000 people.


