TODAY |

Moscow election protest attracts huge crowd, incites more

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

Tens of thousands of people rallied today against the exclusion of some city council candidates from Moscow's upcoming election, turning out for one of the Russian capital's biggest political protests in years.

After the rally, which was officially sanctioned, hundreds of participants streamed to an area near the presidential administration building to continue with an unauthorised demonstration. They were confronted by phalanxes of riot police and the arrest-monitoring group OVD-Info said 136 people were detained.

The rally was the fourth consecutive weekend demonstration in Moscow over the local election. The determined opposition has prompted protests in other cities, reflecting widespread frustration with Russia's tightly controlled politics.

The protest attracted some 50,000 people, said Beliy Schetchik, an organisation that counts public meeting attendance.

OVD-Info also said 86 people were arrested today in St. Petersburg at an unsanctioned demonstration in support of the Moscow protests.

Unlike the previous two Moscow rallies, where police harshly dispersed the crowds and detained thousands of demonstrators, today's gathering in a neighborhood with relatively few passers-by was officially sanctioned.

It was held on a street flanked by high buildings and sandwiched between two busy thoroughfares.

Lyubov Sobol, one of the city council candidates denied a place on the ballot and a spearhead of the election protest, was among those detained in Moscow today.

A video on Sobol's Twitter feed showed officers breaking into her office as she demanded an explanation from them.

Small related protests also were reported in several Siberian cities today.

Police detain a protester during a protest in Moscow. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett's case to be considered by SANZAR committee tonight
2
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
3
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
4
FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said Saturday, Aug. 10 the pair decided a break was best while they focus on âthemselves and careers.â Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in âThe Hunger Gamesâ films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. They married in December 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage
5
Ben Te'o
England's RWC campaign has shaky start after 'altercation' between players - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Members of a Myanmar rescue team carry a body at a landslide-hit area in Paung township, Mon State, Myanmar Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. A landslide has buried more than a dozen village houses in southeastern Myanmar. (AP Photo)

Landslide in southeast Myanmar kills at least 34 people
Tristan Harris, former design ethicist at Google and co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, speaks to The Associated Press during a round-table discussion on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in New York. Harris says he's concerned about people's addiction to technology, thanks to tools that major technology companies employ to persuade people to spend more time on their services. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

'Technology has caused humanity to worsen' - Meet the man who is working to fix it
Flags of the 193 member countries of the United Nations flying from a row of flag poles at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

At least three UN staff dead after car explosion outside mall in Libya
A police car parked in the city.

US man who alleged police locked him in closet four days awarded $77 million