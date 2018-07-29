 

'Morons' - Outrage over polar bear shot and killed by cruise company guard

1 NEWS | Associated Press
The shooting of a polar bear which attacked a cruise ship employee guard on an Arctic archipelago has drawn outrage from animal activists and celebrities.

Norwegian authorities said a polar bear on Saturday attacked and injured a polar bear guard who was leading tourists off a cruise ship on an Arctic archipelago.

The polar bear was shot dead by another employee, the cruise company said.

Online reaction to the incident has been highly critical of the company's actions.

"'Let's get too close to a polar bear in its natural environment and then kill it if it gets too close,' Morons," British comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted.

Authorities search the coastline, Saturday, July 28, 2018, after a polar bear attacked and injured a polar bear guard who was leading tourists off a cruise ship on the Svalbard archipelago archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole. The another employee, the cruise company said. (Gustav Busch Arntsen/Governor of Svalbard/NTB Scanpix via AP)
A Polar bear shot dead by cruise company employee. Source: Associated Press

"Tourism... again proving itself to be harmful to wildlife," tweeted biologist Adam Hart.

Speaking on CNN wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin was also outraged over the incident.

"When there's only 25,000 polar bears left on the planet, every one matters.

"When you are in this ecosystem as a tourist, as an explorer or as a scientist, you have the responsibility to follow the protocols to ensure that you stay safe and that you don't interfere with the wild behaviour of polar bears."

The German Hapag Lloyd Cruises company, which operates the MS Bremen, told The Associated Press that two polar bear guards from their ship went on the island and one of them "was attacked by a polar bear and injured on his head."

The polar bear was then shot dead "in an act of self-defence" by the second guard, spokeswoman Negar Etminan said.

The injured man was taken by helicopter to the town of Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen island. He was not identified and no further information was given on him.

"He was flown out, was responsive, and is currently undergoing medical treatment," Etminan said, adding that the victim was not in a life-threatening condition.

She said all cruise ships travelling in the northern region are obliged to have polar bear guards aboard.

Large Male Polar Bear, Cape Churchill Arctic.
Large Male Polar Bear, Cape Churchill Arctic. Source: istock.com
00:53
The incident was caught on dashcam.

Watch: Woman flung out of car in spectacular end to wild police chase

01:57
The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9.

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
Capt. Scott Fisher, with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, surveys a wildfire-damaged neighborhood, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

'My babies are dead' - California wildfires claim lives of woman and her two great-grandchildren

01:53
Ahed became a symbol of resistance for Palestinians after a clip of the incident went viral.

Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi freed after eight months' jail for slapping Israeli solider

Kiwi firefighters to help battle deadly California wildfires

1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America
Natural Disasters

Thirty to 40 New Zealand firefighters will be heading to California, to help battle the deadly wildfires.

Six people have been killed, with at least seven unaccounted for.

American officials have called for extra support, as several fires across the state continue to grow.

New Zealand and Australia received the overnight request for an ANZAC deployment.

While the specific details are still being worked out, firefighters could depart as early as the end of the week.

Spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Kevin O'Connor, said the country has a long history with assisting overseas firefighting efforts. 

"Since 2000 firefighters from New Zealand have participated in 20 overseas deployments - six to the United States, three to Canada and 11 to Australia. A total of 784 people have been involved," he said.

Staff from the Department of Conservation, forest and contracting companies are also expected to assist.

Up to 90 wildfires have razed a million acres of land in 14 states, and the human cost is growing. Source: BBC
Topics
World
North America
Natural Disasters
Bang Showbiz
Topics
World
Royalty

Meghan Markle's father has slammed his daughter and the Royal family for cutting him out of her life.

After Thomas Markle collaborated with the paparazzi to stage shots of himself before the royal wedding and then later gave interviews blasting the British Royal family, he says he no longer has any way of contacting his daughter, who married Prince Harry in May.

He told the Mail On Sunday: "I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off.

"Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work. I have no way of contacting my daughter."

Thomas, 74, missed the royal wedding after suffering a heart attack but he said it might be better for Meghan if he died.

He said: "Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died.

"Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."

However, he also launched an extraordinary attack on Meghan, 36, claiming she owes him for everything.

He said: "Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon.

"But Meghan's been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry's been saying it too. That's fine.

"I tell you, I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won't be silenced.

"I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her."

And Mr Markle went on to invoke Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, saying she would be outraged at how he is being treated.

He said: "They [the Royal Family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That's not what Diana stood for."

Thomas Markle hinted he may have some royal grandchildren to enjoy soon.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Royalty