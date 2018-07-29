'Morons' - Outrage over polar bear shot and killed by cruise company guard

The shooting of a polar bear which attacked a cruise ship employee guard on an Arctic archipelago has drawn outrage from animal activists and celebrities.

The polar bear was shot dead by another employee, the cruise company said.

Online reaction to the incident has been highly critical of the company's actions.

"'Let's get too close to a polar bear in its natural environment and then kill it if it gets too close,' Morons," British comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted.

A Polar bear shot dead by cruise company employee. Source: Associated Press

"Tourism... again proving itself to be harmful to wildlife," tweeted biologist Adam Hart.

Speaking on CNN wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin was also outraged over the incident.

"When there's only 25,000 polar bears left on the planet, every one matters.

"When you are in this ecosystem as a tourist, as an explorer or as a scientist, you have the responsibility to follow the protocols to ensure that you stay safe and that you don't interfere with the wild behaviour of polar bears."

The German Hapag Lloyd Cruises company, which operates the MS Bremen, told The Associated Press that two polar bear guards from their ship went on the island and one of them "was attacked by a polar bear and injured on his head."

The polar bear was then shot dead "in an act of self-defence" by the second guard, spokeswoman Negar Etminan said.

The injured man was taken by helicopter to the town of Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen island. He was not identified and no further information was given on him.

"He was flown out, was responsive, and is currently undergoing medical treatment," Etminan said, adding that the victim was not in a life-threatening condition.